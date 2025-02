Photo : National Police Agency

A virtual reality(VR) self-assessment will soon be required of drivers aged 75 and older seeking to renew their licenses.The interior ministry, the Korean National Police Agency and other agencies announced Wednesday that the new requirement is part of a 2025 plan to enhance safety and convenience for pedestrians.The police agency will pilot the self-assessment system, allowing applicants to assess their driving abilities as part of their regular license renewal fitness tests, by the end of this year.The system uses VR technology to simulate a real-life driving environment and help drivers evaluate how well they can respond to unexpected situations.If a self-assessment reveals significantly impaired driving abilities, the police agency plans to offer consultations and may encourage the voluntary surrender of the driver’s license.