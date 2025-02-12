Multiple Sharp Force Injuries Caused Death of Stabbed Elementary School Student

Photo : YONHAP News

Multiple sharp force injuries were deemed as the cause of death of first grader Kim Ha-neul, who was stabbed by her teacher on Monday at her school in Daejeon.According to the Daejeon Seobu Police Station on Wednesday, the National Forensic Service disclosed its conclusions following an autopsy on Kim earlier in the day.“Sharp force injuries” refer to injuries caused by pointed objects or objects with sharp edges.Meanwhile, police are currently conducting a raid on the teacher’s residence and vehicle while carrying out a digital forensic examination on the teacher’s mobile phone, which they seized at the scene of the crime.Police plan to secure the teacher’s hospital records to determine her state of health.The teacher has said she has been suffering from depression since 2018.Given that the teacher is recovering from surgery for self-inflicted injuries, police plan to arrest her after consulting with her doctors.