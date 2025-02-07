Menu Content

Legislation Allowing Construction of US Navy Ships in S. Korea Introduced to Congress

Written: 2025-02-12 16:00:10Updated: 2025-02-12 17:44:45

Photo : YONHAP News

Legislation has been introduced to Congress to allow the construction of U.S. naval ships in South Korea and other Indo-Pacific nations with which the U.S. has mutual defense accords. 

According to Congress on Tuesday, last Wednesday Sen. Mike Lee and Sen. John Curtis submitted the Ensuring Naval Readiness Act and the Ensuring Coast Guard Readiness Act, which aim to enhance the capabilities of the U.S. navy and coast guard. 

The Ensuring Naval Readiness Act would allow the U.S. the option to build ships or components in the shipyards of NATO member countries or Indo-Pacific nations that have mutual defense agreements with the U.S. 

The legislation stipulates that the cost of the construction must be less than if it took place in a domestic shipyard.

It also states that before the construction of a naval vessel at a foreign shipyard can begin, the secretary of the navy must submit to Congress a certification that the foreign shipyard is not owned or operated by a Chinese company. 

The Ensuring Coast Guard Readiness Act proposes similar rule changes for the construction of U.S. coast guard vessels. 

The two senators who introduced the bills said a fleet of 355 ships is recommended to ensure a ready and capable navy but that currently there are only 291 vessels.
