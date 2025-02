Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Plaza Ice Skating Rink closed Sunday after operating for 52 days.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government on Wednesday, the rink drew a total of 169-thousand-978 visitors this winter season.That’s up 14 percent from last year.Of all visitors, roughly 38-thousand were foreigners, representing growth of some 90 percent from last year.The city government plans to reopen the rink on December 19.