White House Again Cites Hyundai Steel in Promoting Trump’s Tariffs Decision

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House has again cited Hyundai Steel’s announcement that it is considering building a steel plant in the United States as it promoted U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to slap a 25 percent tariff on steel and raise the tariff on aluminum to 25 percent starting March 12.In a fact sheet distributed Tuesday, the White House said Trump imposed the tariffs to close existing loopholes and exemptions.The top office said that by granting exemptions to South Korea, Argentina and Australia, among others, “the United States inadvertently created loopholes that were exploited by China and others with excess steel and aluminum capacity, undermining the purpose of these exemptions.”It then referred to a recent announcement that Hyundai Steel is actively considering building a steel plant in the U.S.This follows a mention by the White House on February 2 of a media report about Hyundai Steel mulling such plans.