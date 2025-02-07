Land Transactions Deregulated for almost 300 Apartments near Seoul Int’l District

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has decided to lift its land transaction permit zone designation for almost 300 apartments near the Seoul International District.The Seoul government said it convened a meeting of its city planning committee on Wednesday and approved a motion to lift the designation.The change is set to go into effect Thursday.In a land transaction permit zone, the district mayor’s permission is required for any trade in houses, stores or land beyond a certain size.Such zones cannot be bought for any purpose except residential space.Currently, such zones in the capital cover a combined area of 65-point-25 square kilometers.They include Apgujeong-dong and Yeouido-dong as well as parts of the Seoul International District, which consists of Jamsil-dong in Songpa District as well as Samseong-dong, Daechi-dong and Cheongdam-dong in Gangnam District.Of the 305 apartments located near the Seoul International District, 291 are in land transaction permit zones that will have this designation lifted.