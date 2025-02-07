Menu Content

Economy

Land Transactions Deregulated for almost 300 Apartments near Seoul Int’l District

Written: 2025-02-12 17:24:51Updated: 2025-02-12 17:54:43

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has decided to lift its land transaction permit zone designation for almost 300 apartments near the Seoul International District.

The Seoul government said it convened a meeting of its city planning committee on Wednesday and approved a motion to lift the designation. 

The change is set to go into effect Thursday. 

In a land transaction permit zone, the district mayor’s permission is required for any trade in houses, stores or land beyond a certain size. 

Such zones cannot be bought for any purpose except residential space. 

Currently, such zones in the capital cover a combined area of 65-point-25 square kilometers. 

They include Apgujeong-dong and Yeouido-dong as well as parts of the Seoul International District, which consists of Jamsil-dong in Songpa District as well as Samseong-dong, Daechi-dong and Cheongdam-dong in Gangnam District. 

Of the 305 apartments located near the Seoul International District, 291 are in land transaction permit zones that will have this designation lifted.
