Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have indicted Kim Nok-wan, who is accused of creating a Telegram-based criminal organization and sexually assaulting 234 individuals, including minors.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said Wednesday that it indicted Kim under pretrial detention on charges of establishing and operating the crime ring the Vigilantes, producing and distributing illicit pornographic materials, sexually assaulting minors and engaging in blackmail.Kim is accused of extorting money from his victims by threatening to distribute sexually exploitative materials.