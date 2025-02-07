Foreign Minister Cho: Trump Unlikely to Recognize N. Korea as Nuclear Power

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said he does not think U.S. President Donald Trump will recognize North Korea as a nuclear power.At a parliamentary interpellation session on Wednesday, when asked by ruling People Power Party Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun whether Trump using the term “nuclear power” in reference to the North was different from actually recognizing the country as such, Cho replied, “Yes.”When Yoon said Washington might have to recognize Pyongyang as a nuclear power if it were to further advance its nuclear and missile capabilities, Cho said such a scenario would be difficult to predict as the allies have a tight consensus on the North’s full denuclearization.Asked about a scenario in which the North obtains reentry technology for its intercontinental ballistic missiles and becomes capable of striking the U.S. mainland, the minister said that would be the “red line” for Washington.As for the possibility that the Trump administration might ask to renegotiate the terms of the Special Measures Agreement stipulating Seoul’s share of the costs of stationing U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula, Cho said that while the ministry is looking into various options, it does not intend to raise the issue first.