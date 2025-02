Photo : YONHAP News

Team Korea bagged a silver and a bronze medal in freestyle skiing at the Asian Winter Games currently being held in the Chinese city of Harbin.Skiers Yoon Jong-hyun and Shin Yeong-seop on Wednesday finished the men's freeski big air event at the Yabuli Ski Resort in second and third place, respectively, after earning 169-point-five and 165-point-25 points.South Korea won a total of five medals in freestyle skiing in Harbin, the previous three medals being a gold won by Lee Seung-hun in men's freeski halfpipe, a bronze by Moon Hee-sung in the same event, and another bronze by Jang Yu-jin in women's freeski halfpipe.South Korea is currently in second place in the overall medal ranking after China, having won 12 gold, 13 silver and 12 bronze medals.