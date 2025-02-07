Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Acting Pres. Choi Discusses Bilateral Cooperation with Polish PM

Written: 2025-02-12 19:22:00Updated: 2025-02-12 19:25:24

Acting Pres. Choi Discusses Bilateral Cooperation with Polish PM

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok held a phone conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk for discussion on bilateral cooperation, including in the defense industry.

According to the finance ministry on Wednesday, Choi said South Korea can become Poland's optimal strategic partner in defense and security, after Poland, as the current chair of the European Union(EU), declared security as the task of priority.

The acting president said Seoul and Warsaw's cooperation in the defense industry will continue in a firm manner under nonpartisan support from both sides.

Expressing gratitude for the support and confidence in South Korea's democracy shown by key figures in Poland since the martial law crisis, Choi said the government in Seoul will do its best to enforce state tasks and manage external relations in a stable manner.

The Polish leader, in response, sympathized with the strong resilience of South Korea's democracy, adding Warsaw holds high regards for ties with the Asian country and intends to carry on with the bilateral cooperation without disruption.

Assessing vitality of high-level exchanges since the two sides marked the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations last year, the leaders agreed to enhance their strategic partnership in trade, investment and cutting-edge industries.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >