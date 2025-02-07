Menu Content

Boeing Refutes Question over Cost, Efficiency of Apache Helicopters

Written: 2025-02-12 19:38:59Updated: 2025-02-12 19:40:42

Photo : YONHAP News

Boeing refuted some claims within South Korea that attack helicopters are useless, as the government is apparently reconsidering a plan to buy Apache attack helicopters over cost and efficiency issues.

At a meeting with local media outlets in Seoul on Wednesday, Christina Upah, vice president of Boeing's attack helicopter program, said "there is no drone or uncrewed platform that can do what the Apache does today."

She also called it the strongest attack and reconnaissance helicopter with the highest level of performance and credibility.

TJ Jamison, business development director for attack programs at Boeing, said the key to winning battles in the future is having a partnership, a complementary relationship, between manned and unmanned capabilities and various related technologies are being developed in that regard.

After the South Korean Army acquired 36 Apache helicopters from the U.S. in January 2017, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) sought to purchase additional 36 units worth three-point-three trillion won, or around two-point-three billion U.S. dollars.

The state agency, however, began a review of the project following incidents in the Russia-Ukraine war where attack helicopters were shot down by drones and portable missiles.
