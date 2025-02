Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump held separate phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about ending the war in Ukraine.In a social media post on Wednesday, Trump said he and Putin agreed to start talks “immediately” to end the war.Trump said he had a “lengthy and highly productive” phone call with Putin, adding that they agreed to work together very closely, including visiting each other’s nations, and also agreed to have their respective teams start negotiations immediately.In another post later, Trump said he spoke to Zelenskyy and the conversation went very well, adding that the Ukrainian leader also wants peace.Trump said he tasked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, national security adviser Michael Waltz and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff with leading negotiations with Russia.