3 Missing after Fishing Boat Capsizes off Jeju Island

Photo : YONHAP News

Rescue workers are continuing their search for three missing people for a second day on Thursday after a fishing boat capsized in waters off Jeju Island.The Seogwipo branch of the Korea Coast Guard said it received a distress signal from the 32-ton fishing vessel from approximately 12 kilometers southwest of Pyoseon-myeon, Seogwipo, at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday.According to the ship’s departure records, the capsized vessel was carrying ten crew members, six of whom are South Koreans.Coast Guard officials arrived at the site around 8 p.m. and rescued five of them, including the South Korean captain.Of the missing crewmen, one was found around 10 a.m. on Thursday, some 11 kilometers southeast of the site, in a state of cardiac arrest, and was taken to the hospital. Another was found dead within the capsized vessel at around noon.The Coast Guard is searching for the remaining crew members , mobilizing five aircraft and 24 vessels, including private fishing boats.