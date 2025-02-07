Menu Content

3 Missing after Fishing Boat Capsizes off Jeju Island

Written: 2025-02-13 08:27:06Updated: 2025-02-13 15:09:41

Photo : YONHAP News

Rescue workers are continuing their search for three missing people for a second day on Thursday after a fishing boat capsized in waters off Jeju Island. 

The Seogwipo branch of the Korea Coast Guard said it received a distress signal from the 32-ton fishing vessel from approximately 12 kilometers southwest of Pyoseon-myeon, Seogwipo, at 7:56 p.m. Wednesday. 

According to the ship’s departure records, the capsized vessel was carrying ten crew members, six of whom are South Koreans. 

Coast Guard officials arrived at the site around 8 p.m. and rescued five of them, including the South Korean captain. 

Of the missing crewmen, one was found around 10 a.m. on Thursday, some 11 kilometers southeast of the site, in a state of cardiac arrest, and was taken to the hospital. Another was found dead within the capsized vessel at around noon.

The Coast Guard is searching for the remaining crew members , mobilizing five aircraft and 24 vessels, including private fishing boats.
