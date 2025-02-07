Menu Content

Report: S. Korea, China, Japan Arranging Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tokyo on March 22

Written: 2025-02-13 09:39:24Updated: 2025-02-13 10:42:05

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, China and Japan are reportedly arranging a trilateral foreign ministers meeting in Tokyo on March 22.

Citing Japanese government officials, Japan’s Asahi Shimbun daily reported on Wednesday that South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, will visit Japan from March 21 to 23 to meet with Japanese foreign minister Takeshi Iwaya.

The report said the top diplomats will discuss how to promote people-to-people exchanges through tourism and cooperate to address low birth rates and aging populations. 

It will be the first meeting of the three countries’ foreign ministers since November 2023, when they gathered in Busan. 

Wang’s visit, if realized, will be the first visit by a Chinese foreign minister to Japan since November 2020. 

Japan reportedly also plans to hold a high-level economic dialogue with China, which will involve both nations’ foreign and economy ministers.
