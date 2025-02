Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to sign an order on reciprocal tariffs as early as Thursday.Trump said Wednesday that he could sign an executive order on reciprocal duties later Wednesday or Thursday morning, which corresponds to Thursday night Korea Standard Time.The U.S. president made the remarks at the White House when asked if he would sign the order.Trump also said he had just imposed 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and they will rise further at some point, adding that the 25 percent tariffs will help level the playing field.The remarks indicate that Trump may consider additional tariffs if the recently imposed duties are deemed insufficient.The White House said Wednesday that Trump could announce his reciprocal tariff plan before he meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.