Reuters: Philippines Urging S. Korea to Join Multinational Security Coalition against China

Written: 2025-02-13 09:56:33Updated: 2025-02-13 10:45:41

Photo : YONHAP News

The Philippines is reportedly attempting to get South Korea to join the “Squad,” an informal security group composed of the United States, Japan, Australia and the Philippines aimed at countering China. 

According to Reuters, Romeo Brawner, the chief of the armed forces of the Philippines, said Wednesday in a speech that Manila is trying to get South Korea to join the Squad, without providing details. 

The Squad’s purpose is to strengthen security cooperation against China in areas such as the South China Sea. 

In April, the four nations held a defense ministers meeting in Hawaii and decided to increase joint naval exercises in the South China Sea to strengthen countermeasures against China.

While South Korea has strengthened trilateral security cooperation with the United States and Japan, it does not participate in joint naval exercises in the South China Sea, focusing instead on threats from North Korea.
