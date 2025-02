Photo : YONHAP News

Prices of processed food products rose in January at their fastest pace in a full year.According to Statistics Korea on Thursday, the price index for processed food products came to 122-point-03 in January, up two-point-seven percent from a year earlier.That’s the largest on-year gain since January last year, when the index grew three-point-two percent.Meanwhile, the January growth figure for overall consumer prices stood at two-point-two percent.Seaweed products posted the largest on-year price increase for any processed food item, 22-point-one percent.Cereal was next at 14-point-seven percent, followed by probiotic products at 13 percent and chocolate at eleven-point-two percent.