Yoon’s Legal Team Accuses Constitutional Court of Breaking Law in Impeachment Trial Proceedings

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s legal team has accused the Constitutional Court of violating the law in the course of Yoon’s impeachment trial, repeating earlier calls to summon Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as a witness.Speaking at the eighth hearing on Thursday, Yun Gap-geun, a lawyer on the president’s defense team, said Han, as second-in-command in the government, knows better than anyone about the Cabinet meeting held before the president issued his martial law decree and the reasoning behind that decision.The lawyer criticized the court for denying President Yoon’s request to summon Han as a witness on the grounds of “lack of relevance” to the trial, saying it’s hard to understand the court’s reasoning in the absence of an explanation.The lawyer also criticized the court’s refusal to examine the list of registered voters, arguing that comparing that list with the actual number of voters is the most effective way to verify suspicions of election fraud.The president’s legal team then warned that it will have to make an important decision if the court continues to proceed with the trial in an unlawful manner, but it did not elaborate.