Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court has upheld a 15-year prison sentence for the man who attacked main opposition Democratic Party Chairman Lee Jae-myung with a knife last year.The court issued the ruling Thursday, upholding the lower courts’ decision to sentence the attacker, identified by the surname Kim, to 15 years in prison and five years of probation.The Supreme Court said the sentence cannot be seen as unfair considering the circumstances of Kim’s crime, including the motive, means and results.Kim, 68, stabbed Lee in the neck during the opposition leader’s visit to the southeastern port city of Busan in January last year.Kim has said the attack was intended to prevent Lee from becoming president.Lee was hospitalized for eight days and underwent blood vessel reconstruction surgery.