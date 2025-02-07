Unification Ministry: N. Korea Dismantling Reunion Facility at Mt. Geumgang

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s unification ministry said Thursday that North Korea is dismantling a reunion facility for separated families inside the North’s Mount Geumgang tourist area.Ministry spokesperson Koo Byoung-sam revealed the information in a statement, urging North Korea to immediately stop the demolition.The spokesperson expressed “strong regret” over the North’s unilateral decision to dismantle the facility, which was built in accordance with an inter-Korean agreement.He denounced the demolition as an “inhumane act” and a “serious infringement” on South Korea’s property rights, saying it tramples on the wishes of the families separated by the Korean War.Koo added that the North’s move cannot be justified under any pretext and that North Korea will have to bear all the responsibility, warning that South Korea will review necessary measures, including legal action and cooperation with the international community.