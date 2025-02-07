National Barometer Survey: 58% Say Court Should Uphold Yoon’s Impeachment

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey released Thursday showed that over half of all respondents believe the Constitutional Court should uphold the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.According to the National Barometer Survey of one-thousand-one adults across the nation, conducted by Embrain Public, KSTAT Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research from Monday to Wednesday, 58 percent of respondents said the court should rule in favor of Yoon’s impeachment, while 38 percent said it should restore the president to power.The number of respondents in favor of Yoon’s impeachment rose by three percentage points from last week, while the number of those opposed fell by two percentage points.When asked if they trust the Constitutional Court’s impeachment process, 54 percent of respondents said they do while 41 percent said they do not.The survey had a response rate of 21-point-nine percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level.