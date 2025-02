Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea won silver in the women's 4x6-kilometer biathlon relay at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin on Thursday.The team of foreign-born Ekaterina Avvakumova and Mariya Abe, along with Ko Eun-jung and Jung Ju-mi finished the relay event with the second-best time of one hour, 29 minutes and 27-point-three seconds.They were outpaced by China by just one minute 29-point-six seconds to take the second podium spot.It was also the second Winter Asian Games biathlon medal for Avvakumova, who earlier this week won the country's first-ever biathlon gold at the Winter Asiads.