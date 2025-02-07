Political Parties Pursuing ‘Ha-neul’s Law’ to Mandate Mental Health Screening for Teachers

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling and opposition parties have launched efforts to pursue legislation that would strengthen the mental health screening process for teachers in the wake of the death of a first grader in Daejeon.The ruling People Power Party announced on Thursday that it will pursue “Ha-neul’s Law,” a bill named after the seven-year-old girl who was fatally stabbed by her teacher on Monday.The party’s interim chief, Kwon Young-se, said during a meeting of the party’s emergency leadership committee that through the envisioned law, the party will seek to establish a comprehensive mental health system for teachers and support them in getting the help they need.Kwon said it must become mandatory for teachers to be screened for mental illness before and after they are appointed, and that those who show signs must be immediately removed from their duties and take part in treatment programs.The main opposition Democratic Party said Ha-neul’s Law must make it possible to intervene in the event that a problem occurs involving a teacher’s mental health.Senior party lawmaker Moon Jeong-bog said the party will seek ways to apply strict evaluation standards for teachers who wish to return to work after taking a leave of absence due to mental illness.Moon said the Democratic Party will aim to improve related systems so that such teachers have to undergo interviews and evaluations to get back to work, instead of simply handing in a doctor’s note.