Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s Kim Geon-hui won the gold medal in the men’s snowboard halfpipe event at the Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China.The 16-year-old ranked first with his qualifying score of 78 points after the men’s snowboard halfpipe finals, which were set to take place Thursday, were canceled due to strong winds.Kim made the national team in May 2022 and this is his first international competition.On Saturday, Lee Seung-hun of South Korea won the gold in the men’s freeski halfpipe.