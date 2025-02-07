Democratic Party Proposes 35 Tln. Won Supplementary Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party has proposed a supplementary budget worth 35 trillion won, stressing the need to achieve economic growth and address bread-and-butter issues.The party unveiled the proposed budget, which is around 24 billion U.S. dollars, Thursday and urged the government and the ruling camp to set aside the funds.The party’s chief policymaker, Jin Sung-joon, said the nation’s economy is taking a turn for the worse, adding that middle- and working-class people are facing a crisis while businesses have been hit hard by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff war.The Democratic Party said of the proposed budget, 24 trillion won is needed to stabilize people’s economic situation, including 13 trillion won for government cash vouchers worth 250-thousand won to be handed out to all individuals.The party said the remaining eleven trillion won is needed for economic growth, including funds to create jobs for young adults and expand investment related to artificial intelligence and semiconductors.