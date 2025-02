Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party’s central ethics committee has decided not to take disciplinary action against President Yoon Suk Yeol.The committee’s chief, Yeo Sang-won, told reporters on Thursday after a meeting that the committee decided to end disciplinary proceedings against the president.On December 12, former party chief Han Dong-hoon instructed the committee to discuss whether to kick Yoon out of the party or ask him to leave voluntarily in the aftermath of the president’s martial law move on December 3.The committee’s then-chief, Shin Ui-jin, initiated the proceedings at Han’s request but never concluded them.Thursday marked the first meeting of the party’s ethics committee since Kwon Young-se became the party’s interim chief and a new committee chief was appointed.