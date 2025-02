Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court will decide on Friday whether to admit six additional witnesses requested by President Yoon Suk Yeol’s defense team for Yoon’s impeachment trial.The court’s acting president, Moon Hyung-bae, said Thursday during the trial’s eighth hearing that the court will announce its decision after a review by the justices.Among the six proposed witnesses are former National Intelligence Service deputy director Hong Jang-won and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.Yoon’s defense team said there is a discrepancy between Hong’s earlier testimony and that of former Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung.The team again requested that Han be called as a witness, saying he of all people is well aware of the reason the president declared martial law.