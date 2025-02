Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and the U.S. will meet for the first time this weekend since the launch of the second Donald Trump administration.Foreign ministry spokesperson Lee Jae-woong told reporters on Thursday that foreign minister Cho Tae-yul will sit down for talks with his U.S. counterpart, Marco Rubio, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, which runs Friday to Sunday.Lee said the two officials are set to discuss the South Korea-U.S. alliance, North Korea’s nuclear program, bilateral economic cooperation and trilateral cooperation with Japan.Cho and Rubio are likely to meet Saturday, given that Cho is scheduled to depart for Germany on Friday.The State Department earlier announced that Rubio will be accompanying U.S. Vice President JD Vance to the security gathering.