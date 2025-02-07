Bloomberg: Global Economists Revise Down 2025 Growth Outlook for S. Korea to 1.6%

Photo : YONHAP News

Economists around the world have revised down their growth outlook for South Korea this year to one-point-six percent.Bloomberg, which conducted a survey of 39 economists, said Thursday that the median forecast came to one-point-six percent for growth in 2025, down from one-point-eight percent in the previous survey.The economists expected a two-percent inflation in the country this year, up from the previous forecast of one-point-nine percent.Last month, the Bank of Korea(BOK) downwardly adjusted its growth outlook for 2025 from one-point-nine percent to between one-point-six and one-point-seven percent.In announcing the adjustment, the central bank cited slowdown in exports, stagnation of consumption, and the political turmoil stemming from President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration and impeachment.The BOK, which left the key interest steady last month, is set to decide on the rate adjustment on February 25.Bloomberg said a previous forecast of a rate cut has become uncertain, citing BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong's recent emphasis on economic stimulus and protection of the value of the Korean won.