Court to Hold Additional Hearing for Arguments on Tues. in Pres. Yoon's Impeachment Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court set an additional hearing for oral arguments in President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial.Acting Head of the Constitutional Court Moon Hyung-bae said on Thursday that the ninth hearing will begin at 2 p.m. next Tuesday for the bench to investigate submitted records that have yet to be examined.Moon said both legal teams representing the president and the National Assembly will each get two hours to state their position and present written evidence.The trial could proceed to having both sides make their final case ahead of the court's decision if the evidence examination is completed at the next hearing.Under such a scenario, the court could reach its decision on whether to uphold the parliament-passed impeachment motion in early or mid-March.The court, however, could accept Yoon's request for questioning of additional witnesses, including Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, which then would require an additional hearing.The court is expected to make a decision on allowing additional witnesses on Friday.