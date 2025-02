Photo : YONHAP News

Team Korea won a gold medal in women's figure skating at the Asian Winter Games taking place in the Chinese city of Harbin.Kim Chae-yeon topped the free skating competition in women's single figure skating at the Heilongjiang Ice Training Center Thursday, with a combined score of 147-point-56.Added with 71-point-88 points she had earned in the short program, Kim won the gold medal with a total score of 219-point-44.Trailing behind in second place was Japanese skater Kaori Sakamoto with 211-point-nine points.It is the fourth time that a South Korean figure skater won the gold medal at the Asian Games in figure skating since the 1999 Gangwon Games.South Korea currently ranks second place after China in terms of medal standing, having won 14 gold, 14 silver and 13 bronze medals.