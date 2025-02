Photo : YONHAP News

Figure skater Cha Jun-hwan won a gold medal at the Asian Winter Games in China in his first Asiad appearance.Cha, who scored 94-point-09 points in the men’s short program Tuesday, added 187-point-60 points in the free skate on Thursday at the Heilongjiang Ice Events Training Center Multifunctional Hall in Harbin.Cha finished the men’s contest with a combined score of 281-point-69 points to win gold, defeating Yuma Kagiyama of Japan, the 2022 Olympic silver medalist.South Korea swept the men’s and women’s singles titles in Harbin, with Kim Chae-yeon beating Kaori Sakamoto, the three-time world champion from Japan, to capture a gold earlier on Thursday.