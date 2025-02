Photo : YONHAP News

The nation added more than 130-thousand jobs in January, a turnaround from a decline in the previous month.According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the number of employed people stood at 27-point-87 million last month, up 135-thousand from the same month last year.It marks a turnaround from an on-year decrease of 52-thousand in December.Jobs in the construction industry plunged by 169-thousand in January to mark the largest drop since 2013 and post a decrease for the ninth consecutive month.The manufacturing industry lost 56-thousand jobs, a decrease for the seventh consecutive month.The employment rate for those aged 15 and older stood at 61 percent last month, unchanged from a year ago, while the jobless rate also remained flat at three-point-seven percent.