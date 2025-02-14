US Commander: N. Korea May Be Poised to Begin ICBM Production

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. commander said North Korea may soon begin producing intercontinental ballistic missiles(ICBMs) capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, commander of the U.S. Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command, presented the projection to the Senate Armed Services Committee in a written statement Thursday.The commander reportedly said the North probably can deliver a nuclear payload to targets throughout North America while minimizing the United States’ ability to provide prelaunch warnings.Guillot said the North has developed solid fuel systems for its ICBMs, shortening launch preparation timelines.North Korea test-fired a new solid fuel ICBM, known as the Hwasong-19, on October 31.The U.S. commander said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears eager to transition his strategic weapons program from the research and development stage to serial production and deployment, which could rapidly expand North Korea’s ICBM inventory.