Photo : YONHAP News

The government says downside pressure on the economy has increased due to a delayed recovery in domestic demand and sluggishness in the job market, along with external uncertainties.The Ministry of Economy and Finance presented the assessment Friday in its monthly economic report, known as the Green Book, for February.The ministry said the economy is experiencing a “delay in the recovery of domestic demand,” including consumption and construction investment, as well as employment difficulties in vulnerable industries.The expression “delay in the recovery of domestic demand” was newly added to this month’s economic report.The ministry had used the wording “signs of recovery in domestic demand” in every report from May to October, but removed it in November.It did not mention domestic demand in its reports for December or January.