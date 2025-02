Photo : YONHAP News

About 15-hundred delegates will visit South Korea late this month to prepare for the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) Summit, set for October in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.According to the foreign ministry on Friday, the first senior officials’ meeting of APEC 2025 and related events will be held from February 24 to March 9 in Gyeongju.Meetings of vice finance ministers and deputy governors of central banks will be held March 6 and 7, followed by the senior officials’ meeting March 8 and 9.The aim of the senior officials’ meeting is to aggregate and review the discussions of various APEC meetings and oversee the implementation of decisions made at the summit and ministerial meetings.A total of four senior officials’ meetings will take place before the 2025 APEC Summit, with one scheduled for May on Jeju Island and another for July in Incheon.