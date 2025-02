Photo : YONHAP News

After the fatal stabbing of a first grader at an elementary school in Daejeon earlier this week, the education ministry has announced new safety measures for the Neulbom School program, which provides care for children before and after school.Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Lee Ju-ho met with teachers and parents Friday and said an “in-person handover system” will be introduced for students in the program.This means a member of the support staff will hand students over directly to a parent or guardian once the program ends.Lee said if no parent or guardian is available to pick up a child, the family can coordinate with the school to decide the safest way for the child to return home.Also, to ensure student safety, CCTV installations will be expanded in high-traffic areas such as hallways, staircases and around classrooms.