Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has decided to hold two more hearings in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial.The top court said it decided on Friday to hold Yoon’s tenth impeachment hearing next Thursday.The announcement comes a day after the court said during the eighth hearing that the ninth hearing will take place Tuesday.The court also said it decided to accept requests from Yoon’s lawyers to admit as witnesses Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, former National Intelligence Service deputy director Hong Jang-won and Police Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho.Cho failed to appear at two previous hearings, citing health reasons.Han, Hong and Cho are expected to take the stand next Thursday.