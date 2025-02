Photo : YONHAP News

A fire broke out at the Banyan Tree Hotel construction site in Gijang County, Busan, around 10:50 a.m. Friday.The Busan Fire Department issued a Level One response but raised it to Level Two around noon.Fire authorities say that while some 100 people evacuated the site safely, six are dead and five suffered minor injuries.The fire is believed to have started with insulation materials stored near the swimming pool on the first floor of the building.The fire authorities plan to investigate the exact cause of the fire once it is extinguished.