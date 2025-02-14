Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Top Envoys of S. Korea, U.S. to Hold Talks in Munich on Saturday

Written: 2025-02-14 15:18:04Updated: 2025-02-14 15:59:37

Top Envoys of S. Korea, U.S. to Hold Talks in Munich on Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

The top envoys of South Korea and the United States will hold their first face-to-face meeting.

South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Cho Tae-yul and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

The meeting in Germany takes place nearly a month after U.S. President Donald Trump took office and is expected to be an opportunity for Seoul to hear about the new U.S. administration’s economic and security plans, as well as to express its own positions.

It is particularly significant as acting President Choi Sang-mok has yet to hold phone talks with President Trump, amid the current political turmoil and President Yoon Suk Yeol’s ongoing impeachment trial.

Topics on the agenda are expected to include the Seoul-Washington alliance, North Korea’s nuclear program and economic cooperation.

Cho and Rubio will also be joined by their Japanese counterpart, Takeshi Iwaya, for a trilateral meeting Saturday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >