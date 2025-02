Photo : YONHAP News

The culture ministry announced its goal on Friday to attract 18-and-a-half million tourists this year.Culture minister Yu In-chon said during a speech at a tourism industry forum in Seoul that the ministry lowered the tourist target for this year amid the difficulties facing the nation since the end of last year.The minister expressed hope that the event will provide an opportunity for the tourism industry to overcome challenges and take a bold step forward.Yu said now is the time to consider new factors that could draw tourists, proposing that some regions work together to devise tour programs.