Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gov’t, 6 Economic Organizations Sign Job Creation Pact

Written: 2025-02-14 15:30:37Updated: 2025-02-14 15:45:00

Gov’t, 6 Economic Organizations Sign Job Creation Pact

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the nation’s top six economic organizations have adopted an accord on job creation in the public and private sectors. 

Acting President Choi Sang-mok presided over a meeting on Friday attended by the ministers of labor, industry and SMEs, as well as the heads of major economic organizations, to discuss ways to support businesses and create jobs. 

With the latest agreement, the economic organizations have agreed to expand new hires and move up hiring periods to the first half of this year. 

Under the pact, the government and the economic organizations will set up a hotline so the government can better understand businesses’ hardships related to employment and devise improved strategies in response. 

A government official said if the economic organizations identify businesses’ difficulties and convey them to the government, the government can provide more incentives or ease regulations, thus opening up opportunities for businesses to create jobs.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >