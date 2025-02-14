Gov’t, 6 Economic Organizations Sign Job Creation Pact

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the nation’s top six economic organizations have adopted an accord on job creation in the public and private sectors.Acting President Choi Sang-mok presided over a meeting on Friday attended by the ministers of labor, industry and SMEs, as well as the heads of major economic organizations, to discuss ways to support businesses and create jobs.With the latest agreement, the economic organizations have agreed to expand new hires and move up hiring periods to the first half of this year.Under the pact, the government and the economic organizations will set up a hotline so the government can better understand businesses’ hardships related to employment and devise improved strategies in response.A government official said if the economic organizations identify businesses’ difficulties and convey them to the government, the government can provide more incentives or ease regulations, thus opening up opportunities for businesses to create jobs.