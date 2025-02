Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly passed a resolution on Friday urging the appointment of Ma Eun-hyuk as the ninth Constitutional Court justice.During a plenary session, parliament passed the resolution in a unanimous vote by all 168 lawmakers in attendance.Lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party protested by refusing to take part in the vote.The resolution called on acting President Choi Sang-mok to promptly appoint Ma and urged the Constitutional Court to swiftly rule on whether Choi violated the Constitution or infringed on the National Assembly’s authority in deferring Ma’s appointment.