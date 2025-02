Photo : YONHAP News

The national women’s curling team swept victories in all ten matches to win the gold medal at the Asian Winter Games in the Chinese city of Harbin.Team Korea, comprised of Gim Eun-ji, Kim Min-ji, Kim Su-ji, Seol Ye-eun and Seol Ye-ji, defeated China with a score of 7-2 on Friday during the final match in the women’s curling event at the Harbin Pingfang District Curling Arena.The women’s team managed to reclaim the championship title in the event after finishing on top at the 2007 Changchun Games by winning all ten games in the tournament.The latest gold medal, the 16th for Team Korea in Harbin, helped the nation tie its record at the 2017 Sapporo Games.The 2025 Asian Winter Games ran for eight days and are set to end Friday with a closing ceremony starting at 9 p.m., Korea Standard Time.South Korea won 16 gold, 15 silver and 14 bronze medals to rank second, after China, in the overall medal standing.