Main Opposition Party Aims to Pass Myung Tae-kyun Special Counsel Bill Feb. 27

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party says it plans to pass at a plenary session on February 27 a special counsel bill to investigate election interference and influence-peddling allegations involving power broker Myung Tae-kyun.The party’s floor spokesperson, Noh Jong-myun, told reporters after a general meeting of party lawmakers on Friday that the party will consult with the office of the National Assembly speaker about submitting and handling the bill on that date.On rumors that the bill was to be handled next Thursday, Noh said that was one of the dates the party considered, adding that it later decided on the last week of the month.The special counsel, if appointed, would investigate influence-peddling allegations against Yoon, first lady Kim Keon-hee and Myung, as well as politicians suspected of being involved.They would also look into allegations that Myung played a role in the government’s major policy decisions and intervened in local elections and parliamentary by-elections in 2022 and general elections in 2024.