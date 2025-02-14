Political Parties React to News of 10th Impeachment Hearing for Yoon

Photo : KBS

Rival political parties showed different reactions to the Constitutional Court’s decision to schedule an additional hearing for witness testimonies in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial.The ruling People Power Party welcomed the court’s announcement that there will be a tenth hearing next Thursday, with party floor spokesperson Park Soo-min stressing the need for a “swift yet faithful trial” to promote national unity.Recalling that former President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment trial consisted of 17 hearings, the spokesperson said holding only ten hearings for Yoon could raise public concerns.The main opposition Democratic Party, on the other hand, called for a prompt conclusion to the pleadings during trial, with party's chief deputy floor leader Kim Yong-min posting a social media message urging the court to end the arguments next Thursday.Saying the case has been sufficiently tried and the president’s right to a defense guaranteed, Kim also urged acting President Choi Sang-mok to immediately appoint Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk.