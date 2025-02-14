Footballer Hwang Ui-jo Gets Suspended Sentence for Filming Sexual Encounters without Consent

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has handed down a suspended prison sentence for football forward Hwang Ui-jo, who illegally filmed sexual encounters without consent from the other party.The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Hwang to one year in prison, suspended for two years, on Friday upon convicting him under the Act on Special Cases concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.The court said there is a need for severe punishment considering the serious social harm from illegal filming, but that it took into account the fact that Hwang admitted to his crimes and a third party leaked the content in question.The 32-year-old footballer, who plays for the Turkish Süper Lig club Alanyaspor, was accused of filming sexual encounters with two people without their consent between June and September 2022.But the court convicted Hwang of the charges concerning only one of them.The illegal filming came to light after Hwang filed a complaint with the police against his sister-in-law in June 2023, saying she had leaked photos and videos of him and his partners on social media.