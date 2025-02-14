Traffic Congestion Expected in Central Seoul during Pro-, Anti-Impeachment Rallies

Photo : KBS News

Major traffic congestion is expected in central Seoul on the weekend with supporters and opponents of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment planning to hold rallies involving tens of thousands of people.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Friday, the organization pushing for Yoon’s impeachment, dubbed the Bisang Action for Yoon Out and Social Reform, has organized a rally in Seoul's Jongno District starting 5 p.m. Saturday, followed by a march from near Jonggak Station to Myeongdong Station.The far-right Liberty Unification Party, which opposes Yoon's impeachment, plans to stage a rally near Gwanghwamun to Deoksugung Palace's Daehanmun Gate starting 1 p.m.The police intend to operate changeable roads and dispatch some 240 traffic officers near the rallies to control traffic.An official from the Seoul police agency urged the public to use public transportation on the weekend and for drivers to check traffic information ahead of time.