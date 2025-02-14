Police Investigating Daejeon Girl Stabbing Death Begin Profiler Analysis of Suspect

Photo : YONHAP News

Police investigating the stabbing death of a seven-year-old girl by a school teacher in Daejeon have brought in profilers to determine the suspect's motive behind the crime and whether it was premeditated.According to the Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency on Friday, five profilers began an analysis of the case involving the self-confessed perpetrator, identified by her surname Myeong.A team of investigators has also begun analyzing evidence obtained during a search and seizure of Myeong's mobile phone, computer, nearby surveillance camera footage, and black box from vehicles.The investigators reportedly obtained testimony from an employee at a grocery store where Myeong purchased the weapon used in the crime, that she had asked for a sharp knife.While Myeong admitted to her crimes before receiving surgery for a self-inflicted wound on Monday, in-person questioning of the suspect is reportedly being delayed due to her recovery.