Ex-Commander's Notebook Lists Fmr. Pres. Moon, Minor Party Rep. Lee, Others

Photo : YONHAP News

A notebook belonging to former Defense Intelligence Commander Noh Sang-won, indicted for his alleged role in the December 3 martial law, reportedly contains names of key political figures, including former President Moon Jae-in and minor Reform Party Rep. Lee Jun-seok.According to a source close to an ongoing investigation, the names of politicians and social figures that appear to have been subject to arrest are categorized into four groups.Group A includes main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung, as well as former President Moon, Reform Party Rep. Lee, Rhyu Si-min, former head of the Roh Moo-hyun Foundation, former Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok and DP Rep. Jung Chung-rae.Liberal commentator Kim Ou-joon, talk show host Kim Je-dong, and legendary footballer Cha Bum-kun were also on the list, according to the source.The notebook mentions "collecting" hundreds of people, suggesting that those involved may have intended to arrest a lot more than was previously alleged.As Noh continues to exercise his right to refuse testimony, the prosecution is reportedly looking into whether the list was merely part of the former commander's personal thoughts, or were an actual part of the martial law plan.